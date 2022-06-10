17-year-old charged in deadly shooting at Gastonia gas station

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a teen in connection with a shooting at a Gastonia gas station Thursday afternoon that left a 20-year-old dead.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Lamar McCoy.

“Investigators do not believe that this homicide was random and continue working to determine a motive for this murder and how the victim and suspect knew each other,” a news release stated.

Police did not release the suspect’s name due to his age.

The shooting happened at 4:49 p.m. Thursday at a gas station on North Chester Street.

Police said they found McCoy dead in the passenger side of a car parked by a gas pump.

According to investigators, a handgun was found inside the car near McCoy that had been reported stolen in South Carolina. They said they’re working to determine who was in possession of the gun at the time of the victim’s murder.

Detectives identified the 17-year-old during the investigation as the person who shot McCoy, the release stated. He was located and arrested early Friday morning.

