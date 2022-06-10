NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

17-year-old charged in deadly shooting at Gastonia gas station

Police did not release the suspect’s name due to his age.
A teen has been arrested in connection with Thursday's deadly shooting at a Gastonia gas station.
A teen has been arrested in connection with Thursday's deadly shooting at a Gastonia gas station.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a teen in connection with a shooting at a Gastonia gas station Thursday afternoon that left a 20-year-old dead.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Lamar McCoy.

“Investigators do not believe that this homicide was random and continue working to determine a motive for this murder and how the victim and suspect knew each other,” a news release stated.

Police did not release the suspect’s name due to his age.

The shooting happened at 4:49 p.m. Thursday at a gas station on North Chester Street.

Police said they found McCoy dead in the passenger side of a car parked by a gas pump.

According to investigators, a handgun was found inside the car near McCoy that had been reported stolen in South Carolina. They said they’re working to determine who was in possession of the gun at the time of the victim’s murder.

Detectives identified the 17-year-old during the investigation as the person who shot McCoy, the release stated. He was located and arrested early Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This 968 square-foot bungalow recently sold for $265,000 in west Charlotte.
Viral kitchen-less Charlotte home sells $15K above asking
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Carrol Mitchem, the chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, was arrested...
Lincoln County Commissioners chairman arrested, charged with DWI
Large crowds were seen early Thursday morning at Charlotte Douglas International Airport....
Expect long lines, crowds through Monday, CLT Airport officials warn
A 20-year-old was killed in a shooting in Gastonia.
One dead after shooting in Gastonia, police say

Latest News

The Carolina Panthers facility in Rock Hill remains uncompleted after the project was...
York County sues Tepper businesses, Rock Hill to recoup $21M tied to ‘failed vanity project’
Crews fight huge house fire in northwest Mecklenburg County
Crews fight huge house fire in northwest Mecklenburg County
The median monthly rent in Charlotte is now just over $1,800 a month as of May.
Median monthly rent surpasses $2K in the U.S. for the first time, study finds
Authorities say a North Carolina trooper rammed a speeding driver's car to end a chase in west...
N.C. trooper rams speeding driver’s car during west Mecklenburg Co. chase