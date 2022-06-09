NC DHHS Flu
Well-known former local sportscaster Howard Platt passed away at 71

Platt at the mic doing a sportscast for WSTP Radio in Salisbury.
Platt at the mic doing a sportscast for WSTP Radio in Salisbury.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For years the familiar voice of Strasburg, Virginia native Howard Platt resonated over the airwaves of local radio stations in the piedmont broadcasting American Legion baseball, high school sports, golf, and college football and basketball for Catawba College and Davidson College.

Platt retired from broadcasting in 2017 citing health issues.

“Just want to do something different and I have limitations on my mobility due to my physical problems,” Platt wrote at the time. “I just want to do some other things and be free to do things I haven’t done before. I appreciate all the support you as listeners and friends have given me in the past. This was my decision and I know I’ll miss some aspects of the job.”

This week he passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 71.

As news spread of his passing, many friends took to social media to share their memories:

“Had many great times with Howard Platt over the years. Lots of meals together and lots of baseball games,” wrote longtime friend Mike Cline. “Howard gave me a bunch of cassettes of Legion games when my son played. I’m going to dig them out right now.”

“I am so sorry to hear this!!! He was a great person!!! Remember him always at Catawba!!!” wrote Kim Treadway.

“He was one of a kind. I’m thankful we had the opportunity to make some great radio together,” wrote former broadcast partner Kent Bernhardt.

With no family members living locally, Platt often spent his Thanksgiving and other holidays with Bernhardt and his family. Bernhardt’s sister Leigh Ann Bernhardt Fink wrote: “Spent many Christmases and Thanksgiving with Howard. Haven’t seen him in a while. Our family has some great memories of him. He and Clyde had many sports conversations/arguments. Rest in peace Howard.”

Platt provided the community with play-by-play sports broadcasting beginning in 1978 when he first came to Salisbury and WSTP/WRDX Radio. Platt was a former North Carolina Sportscaster Of The Year, as recognized by the National Sports Media Association. He was inducted in the Salisbury/Rowan Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.

For many years Platt was also the partner with morning show host Doug Rice, then Mark Brown, and finally Kent Bernhardt on the WSTP Morning Show. He had also spent several years with a radio air shift playing country music on WRDX-FM, the sister station to WSTP.

Platt was as well known for his love of the Washington Redskins and North Carolina Tar Heels as just about anything else.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

