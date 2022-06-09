Third suspect arrested in Rock Hill, S.C. shootout that killed three teens

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a shootout that left three teenagers dead in Rock Hill back in April.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 21-year-old Chris’tavious Caldwell was identified as a suspect in the murder of one of the teens in the April 26 shooting on Gist Road.

Detective worked to locate Caldwell and with the assistance of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office was able to take him into custody at an address in Great Falls on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Caldwell was taken to the Rock Hill jail and served a warrant for murder. He is expected to have a bond hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court in the afternoon of June 9, according to the RHPD.

His arrest comes after a 17- and 16-year-old were previously taken into custody. Ahmik Coleman, 17, is being charged as an adult and faces two counts of two murder.

A 16-year-old female who allegedly drove Coleman’s victims to Gist Road during the incident was also arrested. She has been charged with murder.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, numerous calls came in shortly after 10 p.m. on April 26 about gunshots being heard in the area of Westover Circle.

As officers were heading to the scene, another caller said the shooting happened on Gist Road.

Coleman was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle near the 800 block of Gist Road, with one person in the driver’s seat, and another in the backseat, when two other teens, both of whom were in the roadway, began firing into the vehicle.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, Coleman returned fire, killing the two people in the street.

The person in the driver’s seat, who the York County Coroner’s Office has since identified as 16-year-old O’Marian Small, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caldwell’s murder charge stems from Small’s death, according to law enforcement.

Kam’ran Brevard, 16, and Evanta Hart, 17, were shot in the roadway and died as a result of their injuries, officials said.

Coleman was struck in the hand and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The person in the backseat of the vehicle exited and fled the scene.

