Temperatures to cool back down before ramping up again next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll see a quick break from the heat and humidity before rain returns Saturday and temperatures ramp up into next week.

Friday: Quiet, seasonable.

Saturday: First Alert issued as rain, storms possible to start the day.

Next week: Big-time heat and humidity return.

A cold front is moving overhead and is ushering in drier, more comfortable conditions for the end of the work week.

Temperatures will range from near 50 degrees in the mountains overnight to the low 60s in Charlotte before topping out in the mid-upper 80s Friday afternoon. Tomorrow will be dry before our next rain chances arrive early Saturday.

A First Alert is in place as rain could impact your Saturday morning to early afternoon plans, with a few storms possible in our southeastern counties. It won’t be a washout and we’ll dry out for the second half of the weekend!

Highs will reach the upper 80s on Saturday afternoon, and lift to around the 90-degree mark by Sunday afternoon.

As a ridge of high pressure builds overhead next week, our high temperatures will be ramping up next week! Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s with the hottest day expected to be Tuesday at 98 degrees.

Temperatures could feel like more than 100 degrees, so be sure to take those necessary heat-related precautions for the second half of the seven-day forecast.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

