Rock Hill mayor speaks on Panthers facility site

“We’ll have what’s there that needs to be there for the people of Rock Hill’s best interests,” the mayor said.
Mayor John Gettys spoke regarding the Panthers' failed practice facility and GT Real Estate Holdings' bankruptcy filing.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers’ facility and team headquarters in Rock Hill has been stalled since April, and just last week, team owner David Tepper’s GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC, filed for bankruptcy.

Now, the mayor of Rock Hill, John Gettys, has spoken in regards to the failed site.

Gettys was in attendance at an unrelated development project, when he commented on the facility.

Regarding the bankruptcy filing, the mayor said he believes it was done to avoid paying general contractors who had been constructing the Panthers’ facility.

He also made clear that the city of Rock Hill did not give any money directly to the Panthers organization, instead it made a $20 million ‘investment’ into public infrastructure at the site.

York County gave an additional $20 million for the project.

“We’ll have what’s there that needs to be there for the people of Rock Hill’s best interests,” Gettys said. “When and if, whoever buys that property, they’ll buy it improved, and we’ll make sure that the taxpayers get the benefit of the investments they made at the site.”

“Nothing’s going to be there or done there without the city of Rock Hill figuring out what’s in our best interests moving forward.”

Gettys also noted that the city owns the utilities at the site, as well as controls the zoning, reiterating the city’s control over the land.

GT Real Estate Holdings began the company’s bankruptcy hearings on Monday, which the City of Rock Hill did have representatives present for.

