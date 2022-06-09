Rain chances, temperatures trending down - for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The trend today will be for more sunshine and lowering humidity for most of the WBTV area.

Short break from heat and humidity

First Alert: Saturday starts out wet

Big heatwave starts on Sunday

There might still be a stray, parting storm this afternoon in neighborhoods south/east of Interstate 85. Afternoon readings will run from the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Get set for another hot day around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area, but the trend will be for lower humidity this afternoon, especially in the mountains & Foothills. There may be a parting thundershower in one or two spots along & S/E of I-85 late today. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/2Nrm5H51nr — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 9, 2022

Clear skies, cooler and more comfortable tonight with lows falling back to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday will be a dry day with lots of sunshine and tolerable humidity levels with highs in the seasonal mid to upper 80s. We’ll stay dry Friday night before another round of rain and storms moves in early Saturday morning. A First Alert remains in place Saturday, as it looks wet for at least the first half of the day before a drying trend kicks in for the afternoon hours. Highs Saturday will hold in the middle 80s.

FIRST ALERT: FUTURECAST is pointing strongly toward a very wet stat to our Saturday around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area as a wave of low pressure drives east. My hope is that the afternoon will offer drier conditions. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/bzH7gfkBSk — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 9, 2022

Sunday will be dry with sunshine and afternoon readings close to 90 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: Another round of showers & thunderstorms will impact #CLT & the @WBTV_News area early Saturday. Data suggests that most of the rain will clear the area by afternoon, but I'd still be concerned for a couple of parting storms Saturday PM. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/uRD36k2WOu — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 9, 2022

With a ridge of high-pressure building next week, even hotter temperatures are ahead of us! Although a few clusters of storms could cool us off temporarily, we are forecasting highs in the middle 90s for the middle part of next week (with heat index values over 100 degrees).

