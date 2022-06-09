NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Peach farmers ready for harvest face new challenges

“You’d better believe it it’s getting more and more expensive.”
Peaches
Peaches(WBTV)
By Ron Lee
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWNDALE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warmer weather means it’s finally time to get that fresh fruit you’ve been craving all winter long. Peaches will be coming in within the next couple of months, and while there’s plenty to go around, the high cost of everything is putting a strain on local farmers.

“You’ve got to like what you’re doing because it’s not easy. Believe you me.”

Betty Davis is one of the owners of Davis and Son Farms in Lawndale. They’ve been around a decade before Watergate was in the headlines. Thursday, Davis was holding down the fort at the front store.

“The hobby got away from us and became a job.”

Customers say it’s easy to tell the difference between farm and frozen.

“Oh yeah, you can taste the difference.” Josh Mall said.

And this peach season, there’s plenty this year to go around.

“I’ve got to sell this stuff,” Davis laughed off.

The problem isn’t selling the newest batch of peaches, but it’s how much to charge for it.

“I can’t increase the prices on my produce enough to offset what it’s costing me.”

Alan Davis is the son of Davis and Son. He says with all the problems farms are facing right now, it could be a rough year.

“Things have got to give somewhere,” Alan Davis said.

One of the challenges they face stares at them every morning from right across the street at the local gas station. Diesel, the lifeblood of any farm now sits at $5.60 a gallon. And there’s no sign of it letting up anytime soon.

“You’d better believe it it’s getting more and more expensive,” Betty Davis said.

The labor shortage is also so bad around here, farms have to share workers during downtimes. To add insult to injury, an early spring freeze took out some of the crops this year.

“Yeah, it’s really hard,” Allen Davis said.

The question is how to make up for the lost revenue? Raising prices is always an option, but that idea doesn’t sit well with Davis.

“A lot of people say you have to but I can’t.”

So that means he’ll have to eat the higher cost of bringing his fruit to harvest, and just hope for better times next year.

“I’m going to bear the brunt of the increase in everything.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Demitrius Antwane Baxter (right) Adrienne Knuckles
Police: Five children test positive for drugs in Rock Hill, S.C.; two adults taken into custody
Police have confirmed that one person was killed at the Granges facility on Jake Alexander Blvd.
Worker killed in industrial accident in Salisbury
Friends and family came together for a vigil Wednesday night to remember a 17-year-old shot and...
‘We’re all heartbroken’: Family, friends remember 17-year-old shot to death in west Charlotte
The incident happened on Sunday in the 100 block of Clancy St.
Police say one person died in accidental shooting in Salisbury
A man was found shot to death at Quigley Park in York County, authorities said.
Family pleads for information on homicide that happened near fishing pier at York County, S.C. park, authorities investigating

Latest News

One person was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Thursday afternoon.
One dead after shooting in Gastonia, police say
Tourism explosion in Ashe County
Ashe County experiencing massive growth while holding onto quaint allure
Rock Hill mayor speaks on Panthers facility
Rock Hill mayor weighs in on Panthers facility site
Rock Hill shopping center re-development project to help community growth
Rock Hill shopping center re-development project to help community growth
Tourism explosion in Ashe County
Tourism explosion in Ashe County