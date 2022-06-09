NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Panthers want QB Darnold to avoid ‘catastrophic’ mistakes

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule isn’t expecting miracles out of Sam Darnold this season.
Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule isn’t expecting miracles out of Sam Darnold this season.(WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule isn’t expecting miracles out of Sam Darnold this season.

He just wants the fifth-year quarterback to avoid “catastrophic mistakes,” something that plagued him at times last season and during his first three seasons with the New York Jets. Darnold had two games last season with three turnovers and four games with two turnovers.

He finished the season with 17 turnovers — 13 on interceptions — and 14 combined touchdowns.

Rhule said he wants Darnold to be a “confident quarterback.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

(left) Demitrius Antwane Baxter (right) Adrienne Knuckles
Police: Five children test positive for drugs in Rock Hill, S.C.; two adults taken into custody
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Police have confirmed that one person was killed at the Granges facility on Jake Alexander Blvd.
Worker killed in industrial accident in Salisbury
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
The incident happened on Sunday in the 100 block of Clancy St.
Police say one person died in accidental shooting in Salisbury

Latest News

Justine Lindsay
Carolina Panthers hire Justine Lindsay, NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton watches during the second half of an NFL football game...
Cam Newton on podcast: ‘There’s not 32 guys better than me’
Charlotte FC begins practice with new head coach
Charlotte FC begins practice with new head coach
Charlotte FC shocked the soccer world last week when they fired head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez...
The Christian Lattanzio era begins for Charlotte FC