One killed in crash on I-85 near I-485 in University City

Crews reopened I-85 in University City around 3:45 a.m.
The investigation is continuing and troopers have not identified the driver at this time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a crash on Interstate 85 in University City early Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, one man was driving on the from I-85 to Interstate 485 when his car cut across the grass, struck a guardrail and wound up back in the road on I-85 North.

The man was then struck by another vehicle, troopers said. The door to his car was open, but authorities aren’t sure if he was inside or out of his car when he was struck.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

