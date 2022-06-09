One dead after shooting in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon, police say.

According to the Gastonia Police Department (GPD), police were called to a shooting at 4:49 p.m. where they found a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting happened outside of a business in the 500 block of N. Chester Street.

A suspect has not yet been named.

Southbound lanes of N. Chester Street at Davidson Avenue will be closed for an extended period of time.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: One charged after two people shot at Gastonia business

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.