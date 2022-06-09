NC DHHS Flu
One dead after shooting in Gastonia, police say

The shooting happened outside of a business in the 500 block of N. Chester Street.
One person was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Thursday afternoon.
One person was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Thursday afternoon.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon, police say.

According to the Gastonia Police Department (GPD), police were called to a shooting at 4:49 p.m. where they found a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting happened outside of a business in the 500 block of N. Chester Street.

A suspect has not yet been named.

Southbound lanes of N. Chester Street at Davidson Avenue will be closed for an extended period of time.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

