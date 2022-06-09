NC DHHS Flu
Man who led police on chase in Union County is suspect in robbery of Rockwell gas station

24-year-old Patrick Taylor of Wadesboro was charged.
24-year-old Patrick Taylor of Wadesboro was charged.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of stealing a BMW in Cabarrus County and taking law enforcement on a pursuit in Union County, is also considered a suspect in the robbery of the BP on Highway 52 in Rockwell.

A robbery was reported at the BP on Sunday around 3 p.m. The suspect entered the store, showed a handgun, then demanded money from the clerk. The suspect left on foot and eventually got into a white BMW and drove away. Nobody was injured.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded were able to match the tag number shown on surveillance video with that of a stolen vehicle out of Cabarrus County.

On Monday, a man who reportedly stole the BMW led Monroe Police Department officers on a car and foot chase.

Police say when Monroe PD attempted to initiate a traffic stop on 24-year-old Patrick Taylor of Wadesboro, he fled in the vehicle.

Taylor soon crashed the stolen vehicle and ran on food, leading to the Monroe PD and Union County Sheriff’s Office having to set up a perimeter to search for him in the woods.

The Union County Management team volunteered the use of their drone and Taylor was located and taken into custody.

Monroe PD also seized two handguns, one of which was stolen, along with a large sum of cash from Taylor.

Taylor was taken to the Union County Jail and will face multiple charges related to the pursuit, in addition to charges obtained by surrounding counties.

“If not for the efforts of all agencies involved and the information shared, Mr. Taylor may have been afforded additional opportunities to continue his crime spree,” the Monroe PD said. “We would like to thank all the law enforcement personnel involved in this successful arrest.”

