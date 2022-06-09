Lincoln County Commissioners chairman arrested, charged with DWI

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The chairman of the Lincoln County Commissioners was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving while impaired, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, 65-year-old Carroll Dean Mitchem was taken into custody in the area of N.C. 27 and Shoal Road.

Court documents state Mitchem’s blood-alcohol level was 0.14.

His bond was set at $1,500 and he has a Sept. 2 trial date at 9 a.m., the report stated.

Mitchem, who owns Mitchem’s Kitchen in Vale, was cited in May 2020 for opening the dining area of his family-owned eatery, in defiance of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 1 Stay-at-Home orders implemented at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Phase 1, restaurants were to serve curbside and pick-up orders only.

