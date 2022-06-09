Extra time needed at CLT Airport this weekend; WBTV tagged along with family from parking to security lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s the first weekend of summer break for kids in the area and families are heading on vacation.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is seeing a high volume of people getting on planes now through Monday.

WBTV went through the process with a family traveling today.

Their goal was to get to the airport early so they could relax and not be stressed ahead of their trip to Florida.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is urging people to arrive at least 2-hours early to get checked in and get through security, and 3-hours early for international flights.

If you’re traveling soon, you’ll need to plan hours ahead to make your flight.

Expect long lines, crowds through Monday, CLT Airport officials warn

The summer travel season is here, and the airport is packed.

Brooke Freeman of Union County said, “and we have never been on an airplane.”

This family is playing it safe with most of them flying for the first time.

Shana Rushing said, “about three hours early so that we can get checked in and everything, check our bags, get through security and everything.”

Rushing and her family reserved parking early so they wouldn’t run into any issues at the airport.

A parking issue that could worsen over the weekend as more people head to the airport.

The airport says people should reserve their spots now or consider taking a taxi, rideshare, or getting someone to drop you off.

The Parking Spot just outside of the airport said it’s currently at 93% capacity and only accepting online reservations.

“Actually, for about the last 4 weeks, since about Spring Break it hasn’t slowed down very much, but before that it was probably around Christmas time, and even that we weren’t as busy as this,” said Jeremy Cheuvront, the General Manager of The Parking Spot near Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The Parking Spot said it’s likely most of the surrounding parking for the airport will be full by Friday evening.

“I do know that where my parents parked, it was already booked, so I’m glad this was a different option for me,” said Rushing.

When it comes to this Union County family traveling, Matthew Joyner said he’s “excited and a little bit nervous.” Natalie Evans added, “It’s our first family vacation so I’m a little excited about it.”

The matriarch is making sure everyone is in line so the trip will run smoothly.

“We wouldn’t be under any constraints as far as stress, get here and just have a relaxing experience,” said Lori Joyner.

Some were a little nervous about checking their bags and getting through security.

“I’ve done a lot of research on just checking my bag, like what to carry, what not to carry kind of thing,” said Rushing.

Evans said, “I really don’t want it to take long, I’m just ready to get on the plane and be there.”

WBTV followed the family to the TSA checkpoint and timed their wait, hopefully without any issues.

“I’m that one they always pull to the side, and they want to search, my instruction to the family is to keep moving, I’ll catch you later,” said Lori Joyner.

The family sent a text saying it took them nine minutes to get through security early Thursday afternoon and Grandma Joyner did not have any issues with TSA this time.

In total, it took this family about an hour and a half to make it from parking, taking a shuttle, checking their luggage, and getting through the security checkpoint ahead of their flight.

