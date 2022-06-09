Expect long lines, crowds through Monday, CLT Airport officials warn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials at Charlotte Douglas International Airport are warning travelers that if they’re flying out of the airport, they’ll need to get there early.

They say starting Thursday through Monday, the airport is expecting a large number of travelers.

Not only are CLT officials expecting more fliers, they’re expecting pre-pandemic numbers.

It’s the first weekend of summer for lots of families and many are looking to get away. Just a few minutes before 5 a.m. Thursday, there was already a large crowd of people getting ready to check in for their flights.

The Transportation Security Administration advises being inside CLT Airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight to check-in and complete security screening.

Airlines are also still struggling with staffing and schedules.

American Airlines, which operates most of the gates at Charlotte Douglas, announced it’s grounded 100 regional jets because it doesn’t have the pilots to fly them.

Some fliers said they’re feeling the pressure.

“They just canceled our flight. It’s a nightmare, a two-hour flight became a 12-hour ordeal,” one traveler said.

It’s extremely annoying and I very much want to check in to get to my flight,” another passenger said.

Getting to the airport two to three hours ahead of a flight doesn’t include parking, which will also be tight the next few days.

To save time, travelers can book parking ahead of time online or they can have a friend or loved one drop them off at the airport.

They can also check the parking map ahead of time to see what’s available. Green means there is space and red shows where the lots are already full.

