“Don’t be silent”: Family of 29-year-old killed in west Charlotte still seeking answers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost two months since the murder of 29-year-old Brandon Adams-Jones in west Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and his family are still looking for a suspect.

On April 21, 2022, around 10:43 p.m., Adams-Jones was walking down the street in the Ponderosa neighborhood on Markland Drive when he was shot and killed.

Police say it was a drive-by shooting.

CMPD released a video on June 9 talking with family members of Adams-Jones about the investigation.

“Somebody out there knows something,” CMPD detective Christian Sinnott said.

Adams-Jones’ father, Roderick Jones said the 29-year-old had no criminal background, was an aspiring rapper, loved people and always had positive energy.

“He was a good kid, man. Never bothered anybody,” an emotional Jones said. “I don’t know why somebody would want to do that. I don’t understand. I’d do anything to have him back and switch places. He had his whole life in front of him.”

Adams-Jones’ mother, Tamaira Jones also spoke out.

“It’s like someone shot me too but I’m still feeling the pain bleeding inside day after day, night after night,” she said. “You took something very special not only from me but his father, sisters, brothers, grandmothers, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.

As police still search for answers, Adams-Jones’ stepmother, Tanisha Adams is asking for the community to speak out if they know something.

‘If you know something, don’t be silent this time. We know somebody knows who did this to him,” she said. “We’re asking you to speak up so his (family) can get some peace.”

