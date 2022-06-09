NC DHHS Flu
CMPD teams up with Lowe’s to help first-time offenders between ages 18-24

The young people chosen to be part of this program will be diverted from the traditional criminal justice system
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and Lowe’s are teaming up to break the cycle of crime.

The program targets young, first-time offenders between the ages of 18 and 24.

The young people chosen to be part of this program will be diverted from the traditional criminal justice system for lower-level offenses and instead receive opportunities for education and employment in partnership with Lowe’s.

Participants would have to complete 25-100 hours of diversion classes as well, within 3, 6 or 12 months depending on what level of crime they commit. In addition to classes, they have to meet regularly with a program specialist and can’t re-offend during the program.

This isn’t the first time CMPD has helped redirect offenders on a better path. Since 2013, nearly 4,000 participants have successfully completed youth diversion training, which targets a younger group. Chief Johnny Jennings says the goal is to build on that success.

