City of Salisbury planning plaque on bench to honor memory of street artist

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Joseph Heilig spent hours each day on a bench in front of Fuller’s Market in downtown Salisbury working on his art and engaging people in conversation. His presence and personality left a lasting mark on many who came into contact with him. Now an effort has begun to honor Heilig’s memory with a plaque that would be placed at the bench.

Heilig passed away last month unexpectedly from medical issues.

On the Monday following his death, there were flowers placed on that bench and a hand-painted sign with angel wings carried the message “RIP Joe.”

“I’m overwhelmed with a level of sadness that I would not have anticipated because joe was such a part of my experience of being the owner of a store in downtown Salisbury,” said Alissa Redmond of South Main Book Company. “He was the face of Main Street, so and you don’t get people like that every generation…he was that person for us.”

This week during the meeting of the Salisbury City Council, Tamara Sheffield said that the request had been made to begin the process of placing a plaque at the bench.

The council then established a 30-day public input period before placing the plaque. Input can be submitted to Salisbury City Clerk Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.