Brief break from the rain before a First Alert for returning storms by Saturday

By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll get a brief break from the rain this afternoon into Friday but chances for storms will return by Saturday.

  • Rest of Today: Mostly sunny, very warm
  • Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid
  • First Alert Saturday: Showers and storms early then partly cloudy.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for this afternoon. The best chances for rain will stay to our south leaving us mostly sunny. The cold front that brought us the showers and storms yesterday and this morning will finally move through the Carolinas tonight. Overnight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for this afternoon.(Source: WBTV)

Friday looks mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our next First Alert is for Saturday. There is a good chance that we’ll get some scattered showers and thunderstorms moving into our area (especially in the morning) as an area of low-pressure swings across the southeast. Showers and storms should wrap up by the early afternoon, giving way to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. 

Saturday showers and storms should wrap up by the early afternoon.
Saturday showers and storms should wrap up by the early afternoon.(Source: WBTV)

After Saturday, we’ll be keeping a close eye on some significant heat building across the Carolinas. Sunday stays mostly sunny and dry with highs near 90 degrees. Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s; heat index values could climb over 100. On Wednesday, expect a few more afternoon clouds but not much relief from the heat; highs will range from the low to mid-90s. 

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

