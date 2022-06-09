Ashe County experiencing massive growth while holding onto quaint allure

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As summer temperatures continue to rise, many families are escaping to the North Carolina mountains. Towns like Boone and Blowing Rock are just a two-hour drive from Charlotte. But nearby Ashe County is cutting its own path as the place to be.

Tamara Kearley has lived there her entire life. When she’s not teaching elementary school, she’s helping tourists and locals alike enjoy the New River at Zaloo’s Canoes, a local staple that’s been in business for 46 years.

“Ashe County is a hidden gem. It’s a beautiful area of the state,” Kearly said.

Blue Ridge natives like Kearly embrace the solitude of mountain life, while also welcoming the massive growth their hometown has seen in recent years.

“We were kind of concerned when COVID hit that it would affect our business,” Kearly said. “But actually we faired pretty well through COVID because people were able to come enjoy things outside.”

Kitty Honeycutt, Executive Director of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, has the numbers to back it up.

In 2019, they brought in about $65 million in tourism spending. Just one year later, that number rose to $82 million in 2020 - which has resulted in tax savings of nearly $300 per year for every Ashe County resident.

“The vision was to make it a vibrant place and it very much is. There are very few empty buildings anywhere in the downtowns,” Honeycutt told WBTV.

Mark Watson grew up in the area and moved away when he was younger. He now owns two high end specialty shops in West Jefferson.

“Years ago, I would have said there’s no way I would have ended back here,” he said.

He’s watched a deserted little town and a row of empty storefronts come alive again.

“There seems to be some magnetic force that’s drawing people here. Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk have already blown up,” Watson said.

So, is Ashe County’s plan to be like their neighbors in Watauga County? Honeycutt is quick to answer that question.

“No. We love our folks over in Boone and Blowing Rock,” she said. “Ashe County wants to maintain though and be quaint. We want to have our own personality.”

