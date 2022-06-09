2 arrested for ‘smash and grab’ robberies of 8 Dollar General Stores in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested following an investigation of eight Dollar General Stores that were robbed in Cleveland County.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says the break-ins and larcenies took place between April 19 and June 4, 2022. The thefts mainly consisted of cigarettes.

Due to the break-ins, more patrols and deputies were placed near Dollar General Stores.

On June 8 around 5 a.m., a deputy spotted a vehicle near a Dollar General Store that matched the suspect vehicle captured on video during a previous break-in.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and the occupants, 43-year-old Gregory Spurling of Gastonia, and 41-year-old Travis Hopper of Kings Mountain were “evasive in their responses” and made several statements that were found to be untrue.

Third suspect arrested in Rock Hill, S.C. shootout that killed three teens

During a search of the vehicle, masks, a crowbar, black trash bags and a BB pistol were found. All were found to be used during the break-ins.

Deputies then arrested Spurling and Hopper for possession of burglary tools and notified detectives.

As a result of the evidence discovered during the traffic stop, detectives linked the two to other “smash and grab” break-ins at the Dollar General Stores throughout the region, including cases in South Carolina.

Stores in Mooresboro, Grover, Kings Mountain, Shelby, Cherryville, Fallston, Boiling Springs and Shelby were all listed as locations robbed.

Spurling and Hopper are each charged with eight counts of breaking and entering, six counts of larceny and possession of burglary tools. No bond was given to either suspect.

“I feel certain that this investigation will continue to grow across state lines as more victims are identified,” Sheriff Norman said. “People like these suspects should have been gainfully employed but instead chose to steal. The local establishments, in turn, have to pass their loss along to the hardworking people of our county and state”.

