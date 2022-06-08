Worker killed in industrial accident in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have confirmed that one person was killed while on the job at a local industrial facility on Thursday.

61-year-old Reaver Boone Vaughn died at the Granges location on Jake Alexander Blvd. Police arrived at the facility just before 3:30 a.m.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration preliminary investigation determined that the victim had been in an accident involving a forklift.

The local OSHA division is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident. No further information will be released until a report is finalized, according to the agency.

Granges America is in aluminum engineering, manufacturing and innovation.

In February 2019, three workers were assessed by emergency responders after a blast from inside a large furnace blew a steel door some fifty yards across the room at the Granges facility.

