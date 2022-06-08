NC DHHS Flu
Worker killed in industrial accident in Salisbury

Investigators say death was the result of an accident involving a forklift
Police have confirmed that one person was killed at the Granges facility on Jake Alexander Blvd.
Police have confirmed that one person was killed at the Granges facility on Jake Alexander Blvd.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have confirmed that one person was killed while on the job at a local industrial facility on Thursday.

61-year-old Reaver Boone Vaughn died at the Granges location on Jake Alexander Blvd. Police arrived at the facility just before 3:30 a.m.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration preliminary investigation determined that the victim had been in an accident involving a forklift.

The local OSHA division is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident. No further information will be released until a report is finalized, according to the agency.

Granges America is in aluminum engineering, manufacturing and innovation.

In February 2019, three workers were assessed by emergency responders after a blast from inside a large furnace blew a steel door some fifty yards across the room at the Granges facility.

