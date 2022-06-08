NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers

Expert: Now is the best time to pay down credit cards
By Roxanne Reid and Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - In an effort to fight inflation, The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in two decades.

The rate hikes from the Fed raises interest rates for borrowers. This means applying for a new loan or paying an adjustable-rate loan or credit card will likely cost more.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said your minimum credit card payments could rise.

“It might not look like a lot initially. It might be $10, $20 depending on how much you have on that credit card, but it does add up over time,” Dale said.

She advises, if you have multiple credit card debt, look at which credit card has the highest interest rate and attack that first and put any extra payments on that card.

There is one benefit of the fed raising rates; you could earn more in your savings accounts.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Demitrius Antwane Baxter (right) Adrienne Knuckles
Police: Five children test positive for drugs in Rock Hill, S.C.; two adults taken into custody
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Police have confirmed that one person was killed at the Granges facility on Jake Alexander Blvd.
Worker killed in industrial accident in Salisbury
USMarshalsHQ now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of...
U.S. Marshals offering $5,000 reward for ‘armed and dangerous’ Gastonia murder suspect

Latest News

Coordinator Carla Kingsbury enrolls Shantel Carter in Duke’s low back pain study at the North...
Duke CTSI launches low back pain study in Kannapolis
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
SPD Lt. P.J. Smith talks with a resident while conducting the West End community survey.
Police in Salisbury wrap up two-day West End community survey
“This transition is bittersweet. Rowan-Salisbury Schools has been my professional home for...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Dr. Andrew Smith Named Assistant Superintendent of Innovation at NC Department of Public Instruction