High school student, 15-year-old arrested for the murder of teen in west Charlotte

One teen was arrested at Harding High School on Wednesday
Brenice Gibson
Brenice Gibson(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested and charged two teenagers for the murder of a 17-year-old in west Charlotte.

Andy Hernandez was shot and killed just after 12 p.m. on June 4 in the 5700 block of Leake Street.

On Tuesday, CMPD says they arrested a 15-year-old for the murder, and on Wednesday, school resource officers at Harding University High School arrested 18-year-old Brenice Gibson.

Police: 17-year-old dies in weekend shooting in west Charlotte

Both suspects are charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

