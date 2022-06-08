Stanly Co. couple facing multiple charges, including child abduction, sex allegations

STANFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Stanly County have charged a couple with multiple crimes after an investigation and the execution of multiple search warrants.

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) arrested Marissa Grace Bolton and Alois James Bolton, both 34 years old, for allegedly keeping minors at their home against their parents’ consent.

Marissa Bolton is facing eight charges, including misdemeanor child abuse, sexual battery and abduction of a child. She is also being charged with felony conspiracy.

Alois Bolton is charged with felony conspiracy and abduction of a child.

SCSO had been conducting an investigation into multiple allegations of illegal activity at the couple’s home at 8414 Harvell Road in Stanfield.

Officials say that social media posts of children being picked up, drugged and held captive are incorrect and do not accurately reflect this case.

The child abductions are not random, and are not tied to a “fight club” that has circulated online.

Authorities say the fight club video is tied to a separate incident, and has been investigated by the Stanfield Police Department.

SCSO is currently attempting to identify potential victims in this case.

Related: Attempted traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Stanly County, authorities say

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.