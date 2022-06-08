NC DHHS Flu
Rowan Chamber members head to Raleigh to advocate for local businesses

Members of the Rowan Chamber delegation are: Gov. Affairs Chair Terry Osborne (Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board); Jim Greene (Rowan County Commission); Mayor Barbara Mallett (East Spencer) Dr. Anthony Davis (Livingstone College); Pete Teague (Livingstone College); Rod Crider (Rowan EDC); Ken Ingle (RCCC); Lori Cinquemani (SECU); Karla Foster (New Pointe Realty) Roy Johnson (NC Transportation Museum), and Elaine Spalding (Rowan Chamber of Commerce). Others joining the group in Raleigh are: Teross Young (Food Lion); Desiree Dustin (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center); Denise Hallett (Vulcan Materials); Dr. Carol Spalding (RCCC); and, Sarah Devlin (RCCC).(Rowan Chamber)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber took 16 business and community leaders to Raleigh for meetings on Tuesday with State Representatives, House and Senate Leadership, North Carolina Cabinet Secretaries and other key staffers.

The trip is part of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance group trip with a reception in Raleigh that was held from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Members of the Rowan Chamber delegation are: Gov. Affairs Chair Terry Osborne (Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board); Jim Greene (Rowan County Commission); Mayor Barbara Mallett (East Spencer) Dr. Anthony Davis (Livingstone College); Pete Teague (Livingstone College); Rod Crider (Rowan EDC); Ken Ingle (RCCC); Lori Cinquemani (SECU); Karla Foster (New Pointe Realty) Roy Johnson (NC Transportation Museum), and Elaine Spalding (Rowan Chamber of Commerce). Others joining the group in Raleigh are: Teross Young (Food Lion); Desiree Dustin (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center); Denise Hallett (Vulcan Materials); Dr. Carol Spalding (RCCC); and, Sarah Devlin (RCCC).

