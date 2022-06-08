Road shut down in north Charlotte due to natural gas line cut

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Graham Street in north Charlotte is currently shut down in both directions due to a natural gas line cut, Charlotte Fire says.

The gas line was cut on Graham Street near West 24th and Woodward Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The fire department says the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

