Road shut down in north Charlotte due to natural gas line cut

Graham Street is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time.
A natural gas line cut on Graham Street near West 24th Street has closed the road to traffic.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Graham Street in north Charlotte is currently shut down in both directions due to a natural gas line cut, Charlotte Fire says.

The gas line was cut on Graham Street near West 24th and Woodward Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The fire department says the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

