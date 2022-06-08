Registered sex offender faces new charge of being near children

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender in Rowan County is facing new charges after he was alleged to have been near a facility where children were present.

Keith Alan Barbee, 39, was charged on Tuesday with sex offender/child premises. He was arrested in the 100 block of Academy St. in Cleveland. Bond was set at $6500.

In October 2019 Barbee was charged with failing to notify the Rowan Sheriff’s Office of a change of address. Barbee faced the same charge in 2018, and was charged with having a social media page without notifying law enforcement in 2016.

In 2002, Barbee was convicted of first-degree sex offense in Davie County.

Barbee has also been charged with having no insurance and habitual felon.

