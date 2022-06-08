NC DHHS Flu
Police say one person died in accidental shooting in Salisbury

The incident happened on Sunday in the 100 block of Clancy St.
The incident happened on Sunday in the 100 block of Clancy St.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed in Salisbury this week as the result of an accidental shooting. Police in Salisbury have now identified the victim as Sebastian Tayez Johnson.

Investigators say Johnson accidentally shot himself in the head at a location in the 100 block of Clancy Street on Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:25 p.m.

According to the report, witnesses told police that Johnson was “playing with a gun” when he accidentally shot himself.

