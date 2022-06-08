Police in Salisbury wrap up two-day West End community survey

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department recently earned an $800,000 grant for crime prevention in the city’s West End. That neighborhood, which includes 26% of the city’s population, has seen an increase in violent crime in recent years and the grant is supposed to be used to mitigate crime in the West End.

The Salisbury Police Department, in partnership with Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department, Salisbury Community Planning Department and Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, conducted the surveys on Tuesday and Wednesday for the West End Salisbury Transformed Empowered Neighborhood Development (WEST END) project.

The WEST END project is made possible by that grant from the Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation (BCJI) grant from the Department of Justice.

The survey involves looking at parcels of property and looking for things that could be indicators of criminal activity. They also hope it will help build a better relationship with the community.

Lt. P.J. Smith led the team of police, community volunteers, and a representative of the research group Idea Analytics. Wednesday’s survey began at 8:30 a.m. with the teams gathering and getting instructions.

“We’ve got five teams of two in different sectors throughout…they’re doing partial and block surveys,” Smith said. “Here he’s (Idea Analytics staffer) checking this parcel and he’s looking for is there any type of signs of something that may cause social injustice or could assist us in combatting crime. The main partner is the community itself. On top of ding the site surveys we’re talking with people in the community and getting their feedback on what they need.”

The survey is loaded on a phone or iPad. Police and volunteers spend 5-7 minutes looking at the property and answering questions about what they may see that be associated with crime.

On S. West Street police spotted evidence of drugs they say are associated with violent crime…and the West End has seen its share of violent crime. It’s an area of high poverty, according to the application the city made for the grant. The hope is that the survey will allow police to get to the bottom of why this area sees so much violent crime, but they warn, don’t expect to be fixed overnight.

According to the City of Salisbury, the West End Project aims to achieve the following goals:

1. Develop a Community Violence Intervention Team,

2. Develop and/or enhance recreational and public spaces to further collaborate with community groups, and

3. Connect and engage with youth and young adults for crime prevention and public safety.

The information and observations will help the City of Salisbury and IDEA Analytics have details to support the goals of the project.

“There’s nothing we can do that is an immediate impact, but we are doing is looking at things we can implement now that have a long term effect,” Smith said. “We’re not trying to put a band-aid on something for a temporary fix, we’re looking for long term

