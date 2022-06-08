NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Over 2K without power after Union County crash

There is no immediate word about any injuries associated with the collision.
Crews are working on replacing the power pole in the pre-dawn hours, but the road will be shut down for several hours.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An overnight crash in Union County has left thousands without power early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Marvin Road near Wingfoot Drive, which is close to the South Carolina state line. There is no immediate word about any injuries associated with the collision into a power pole.

According to Union Power, 2,400 customers are without power as of 5 a.m.

Crews are working on replacing the power pole in the pre-dawn hours, but the road will be shut down for several hours.

A good alternate route would be New Town Road to Marvin School Road onto Joe Kerr Road, which gets back to Marvin Road.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
(left) Demitrius Antwane Baxter (right) Adrienne Knuckles
Police: Five children test positive for drugs in Rock Hill, S.C.; two adults taken into custody
USMarshalsHQ now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of...
U.S. Marshals offering $5,000 reward for ‘armed and dangerous’ Gastonia murder suspect
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

Latest News

Crews are working to restore power on Marvin Road in Union County following a crash that left...
Over 2K without power after Union County crash
During Monday’s meeting, the Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to approve the millions...
Driver dies after stolen vehicle goes airborne off bridge, lands on northeast Charlotte road, authorities say
Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened last week in north Charlotte.
One dies after head-on crash on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte
Hurricane season could cause gas prices to rise even higher, analysts say.
Gas prices could climb higher during hurricane season