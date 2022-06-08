Over 2K without power after Union County crash

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An overnight crash in Union County has left thousands without power early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Marvin Road near Wingfoot Drive, which is close to the South Carolina state line. There is no immediate word about any injuries associated with the collision into a power pole.

According to Union Power, 2,400 customers are without power as of 5 a.m.

Crews are working on replacing the power pole in the pre-dawn hours, but the road will be shut down for several hours.

A good alternate route would be New Town Road to Marvin School Road onto Joe Kerr Road, which gets back to Marvin Road.

