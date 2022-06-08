One killed in Union Co. shooting, suspects not yet in custody

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Monroe, police say.

According to the Monroe Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the 500 block of East Green Street just after 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found Darius Threat with a fatal gunshot wound.

Officials have identified Leon Allen Jr. and Deondre Leach as suspects in the shooting.

A warrant is being obtained for Allen for first-degree murder, and one for Leach for accessory after-the-fact.

Police are urging citizens to use extreme caution if they come into contact with the suspects, as they are considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact the MPD at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

