NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One killed after collision with bucket truck in Catawba Co.

The accident happened on Startown Road on Tuesday afternoon.
One man was killed after his vehicle hit a bucket truck head-on.
One man was killed after his vehicle hit a bucket truck head-on.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after the vehicle he was driving collided with a bucket truck in Catawba County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), Carl Douglas Ikard, 58, was traveling north on Startown Road at approximately 2:10 p.m. when his Nissan Frontier crossed the centerline and hit a southbound bucket truck head-on.

Ikard suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where he died due to his injuries.

The driver of the bucket truck, along with a passenger, were not injured.

NCSHP says the initial investigation indicates that Ikard swerved to avoid stopped traffic.

Officials say alcohol impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor.

Startown Road was closed for nearly three hours following the collision.

Related: Man facing charges after 1 killed, four injured in Catawba County crash

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
(left) Demitrius Antwane Baxter (right) Adrienne Knuckles
Police: Five children test positive for drugs in Rock Hill, S.C.; two adults taken into custody
USMarshalsHQ now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of...
U.S. Marshals offering $5,000 reward for ‘armed and dangerous’ Gastonia murder suspect
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

Latest News

Alois and Marissa Bolton are both facing charges relating to child abduction.
Stanly Co. couple facing multiple charges, including child abduction, sex allegations
Digital teaching and learning in North Carolina is getting a boost from $1.15 million in grants...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools earns $49,000 Emerging Technology grant
The incident happened on Sunday in the 100 block of Clancy St.
Police say one person died in accidental shooting in Salisbury
A man was found shot to death at Quigley Park in York County, authorities said.
Authorities investigating homicide that happened near fishing pier at York County, S.C. park