One killed after collision with bucket truck in Catawba Co.

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after the vehicle he was driving collided with a bucket truck in Catawba County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), Carl Douglas Ikard, 58, was traveling north on Startown Road at approximately 2:10 p.m. when his Nissan Frontier crossed the centerline and hit a southbound bucket truck head-on.

Ikard suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where he died due to his injuries.

The driver of the bucket truck, along with a passenger, were not injured.

NCSHP says the initial investigation indicates that Ikard swerved to avoid stopped traffic.

Officials say alcohol impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor.

Startown Road was closed for nearly three hours following the collision.

