NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in crash on S.C. 55 in York County, troopers say

The name of the victim has not yet been released.
The crash happened on S.C. 55 and Laurelwood Drive in York County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in York County, authorities said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a man was driving east on S.C. 55 shortly before 10 p.m. when he tried to turn left from Highway 55 onto Laurelwood Drive.

That’s when troopers say the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle hit him.

The driver of that motorcycle died while the other driver was unharmed, according to law enforcement.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
(left) Demitrius Antwane Baxter (right) Adrienne Knuckles
Police: Five children test positive for drugs in Rock Hill, S.C.; two adults taken into custody
USMarshalsHQ now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of...
U.S. Marshals offering $5,000 reward for ‘armed and dangerous’ Gastonia murder suspect
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

Latest News

Crews are working to restore power on Marvin Road in Union County following a crash that left...
Union County crash knocks out power to over 2K
Crews are working to restore power on Marvin Road in Union County following a crash that left...
Over 2K without power after Union County crash
Motorcyclist dies in crash on S.C. 55 in York County, troopers say
During Monday’s meeting, the Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to approve the millions...
Driver dies after stolen vehicle goes airborne off bridge, lands on northeast Charlotte road, authorities say