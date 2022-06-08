Motorcyclist dies in crash on S.C. 55 in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in York County, authorities said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a man was driving east on S.C. 55 shortly before 10 p.m. when he tried to turn left from Highway 55 onto Laurelwood Drive.

That’s when troopers say the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle hit him.

The driver of that motorcycle died while the other driver was unharmed, according to law enforcement.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

