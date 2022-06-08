NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man found shot to death near west Charlotte church

The investigation is happening on Tuckaseegee Road not far from Little Rock Road, behind Mulberry Baptist Church.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was found dead from gunshot wounds near a church in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The investigation is happening on Tuckaseegee Road not far from Little Rock Road, behind Mulberry Baptist Church.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call shortly after 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced the victim dead on the scene, according to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
(left) Demitrius Antwane Baxter (right) Adrienne Knuckles
Police: Five children test positive for drugs in Rock Hill, S.C.; two adults taken into custody
USMarshalsHQ now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of...
U.S. Marshals offering $5,000 reward for ‘armed and dangerous’ Gastonia murder suspect
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

Latest News

Crews are working to restore power on Marvin Road in Union County following a crash that left...
Over 2K without power after Union County crash
When officers arrived, they said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man found shot to death near west Charlotte church
Crews are working to restore power on Marvin Road in Union County following a crash that left...
Over 2K without power after Union County crash
New bill would make NC near best nationwide at protecting patients from medical debt collection