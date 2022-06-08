NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led to big improvements.((MGN))
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kohl’s is negotiating with a potential new owner.

The department store has announced it was in a three-week negotiation period with Franchise Group – a holding company that manages several retail chains.

Franchise Group has proposed to buy Kohl’s for $60 a share – putting Kohl’s value at around $8 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The retailer has more than 1,100 stores with around $19 billion in annual sales.

As the largest department store chain in the United States, Kohl’s has faced tough competition over the years from Amazon and big-box chains like Walmart and Target.

The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led to big improvements.

Other department stores, including Sears, JC Penny, Neiman Marcus and Barney’s, have filed for bankruptcy in recent years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Demitrius Antwane Baxter (right) Adrienne Knuckles
Police: Five children test positive for drugs in Rock Hill, S.C.; two adults taken into custody
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Police have confirmed that one person was killed at the Granges facility on Jake Alexander Blvd.
Worker killed in industrial accident in Salisbury
USMarshalsHQ now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of...
U.S. Marshals offering $5,000 reward for ‘armed and dangerous’ Gastonia murder suspect

Latest News

Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, was executed...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh
A guard tower at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
US accused of stalling on deal to free Guantanamo prisoner
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers