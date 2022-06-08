Guns found at CMS schools: ‘I believe it all boils down to fear’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the school year comes to an end, there is still a topic that has been on the forefront for months: how to stop students from bringing guns on campus.

Two guns have been found this week, one at Coulwood STEM Academy Monday, and Harding University High School on Tuesday, bringing the total for the year to at least 30.

Why are students bringing guns on campus?

“I believe it all boils down to fear. Regardless if you’re living the street life or one of the quiet guys trying to mind your own,” said Ira Lawrence.

Lawrence created Bunk 57 Ministries to give back to the Charlotte community. He is using his personal testimony behind bars to hopefully motivate others to avoid the same path.

He knows first-hand how a gun can change your life.

“At one point in time for me, the gun represented power and safety. Whereas for another person it only represented security or safety,” he said.

Issues that are happening in the neighborhoods are making it inside the walls of schools, says Greg Jackson with Heal Charlotte.

“Kids are losing respect for school...where they are able to weapons there and that’s where they now congregate,” Jackson said. “People do not feel safe at school and that’s just the truth right now.”

CMS installed body scanners this spring in several high schools but they are nonexistent in middle and elementary schools.

Both Jackson and Lawrence say solutions are needed to encourage the youth to drop the gun.

“We’re not going to be able to pull something out of their hands unless we’re ready to put something in their hands and we’re not doing that right now. We’re not pulling kids from the streets and giving them jobs. We’re not giving them skills training...that’s not happening. So, we’re telling them to leave one culture to get with this culture but we have nothing to offer them,” Jackson said.

