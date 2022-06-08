Fuel tax in South Carolina set to increase in July

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The cost of gas continues to be a sore spot for people who use their cars daily.

As the national average for gas approaches the five-dollar mark, people in South Carolina will see fuel taxes increase next month.

Starting in July, will pay a few more cents for gas.

That’s more money drivers must shell out, and a factor that will play into decisions for those crossing the state line for cheaper gas prices.

“We gone have to stop traveling after while, go short distances, gas is too high,” Frankie Ransom of South Carolina said as she filled up with gas. “It’s too high, it’s too high, it gotta come down.”

It’s a complaint people express every day at the pump.

“I just put $30 in my tank and for me, that’s probably a half of tank of gas,” Julius Stacey of Charlotte.

Relief is not likely in the forecast, especially in a state where even the gas tax is set to be raised.

“To me that’s a heartache because I’m a working person and every penny counts,” Stacey said.

On Wednesday, customers in Fort Mill were paying $4.59 per gallon.

That would cost $59.67 to fill up a 13-gallon tank.

In July when the gas tax increases, it will cost that same vehicle $59.93 to fill up.

“It’s not a good time right now because everybody is struggling to buy gas,” Ransom said.

Instead of a 26-cent tax per gallon, drivers will pay 28 cents per gallon throughout the state.

For years, people have crossed the state line from North Carolina to buy gas cheaper gas.

“I’m looking for those cheap prices and South Carolina had been providing them for a while,” Nikida Bryant of Charlotte said. “I probably will still come to South Carolina, even if it goes up two cent, it’s still a little bit cheaper than North Carolina.”

“This is bout no better than at home,” Stacey added. “I will compare the prices.”

As for people living in South Carolina, they want a pause on the tax.

“Find something else to take taxes on, but not gas,” Ransom said.

From July 2017 to March 2022, the state generated about $898 million from the fuel tax.

That money is used for infrastructure projects like roads and bridges throughout the state.

People living in South Carolina can offset the increase by saving their receipts and claiming a tax credit.

