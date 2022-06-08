Former Myers Park HS student files lawsuit over handling of reported rape, sexual assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Myers Park High School student has filed a lawsuit against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools claiming the district allowed a culture of sexual harassment and failed to properly handle her report of being raped in 2016.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Serena Evans, was filed in federal court in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Read the lawsuit here

Evans was a freshman at Myers Park in the fall of 2016 when she reported being raped by a fellow student on campus after school.

A WBTV investigation found Evans reported the incident to school administrators and police but her report resulted in no action being taken by either the school nor police.

While the lawsuit claims school administrators mishandled her report of rape, Evans also makes broader claims that CMS failed to take steps to crack down on sexual harassment.

Related: More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent

“This hyper-sexualized culture at MPHS was fueled in large part by a general consensus that student-athletes – especially male student-athletes – were ‘above the law’ and free from recrimination for rule-breaking,” the lawsuit says.

WBTV first spoke with Evans in June 2021, when she was the first former student who details allegations about her reported rape at Myers Park while showing her face on-camera.

In the wake of Evans and other former students coming forward, then-Myers Park principal Mark Bosco was reassigned from his position and, separately, then-superintendent Earnest Winston launched a task force to review how CMS handles reported rapes and sexual assaults.

Related: No action from CMS months after report, recommendations on addressing sexual violence

None of the recommendations of the task force have been implemented by CMS.

Evans’ lawsuit seeks compensation from the district for violating Title IX, negligent supervision, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other claims.

This is a developing story, check back with WBTV for additional updates as they are available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.