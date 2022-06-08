First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert forecast is in effect this afternoon into tonight for the potential of strong to severe storms.

First Alert today for scattered thunderstorms with an isolated severe risk

Drier and hot Thursday

Next First Alert late Friday into Saturday

There is an isolated, Level 1 threat for the entire area for storms containing damaging winds and/or hail. High temperatures for the day will be very warm and humid in the upper 80s.

A Level 1 severe weather threat is in effect for the entire area Wednesday. (Source: WBTV)

A few showers are possible into Thursday morning but it’s looking drier for the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies with high temperatures turning hot by the afternoon, hitting near 90 degrees.

Friday is looking warm and mainly dry with a high temperature near the mid to upper 80s. While most of Friday will be dry, a First Alert is in place for late Friday into early Saturday for more unsettled weather. Most of the rain activity looks to come in the early morning hours of Saturday and could contain strong storms.

A First Alert has been issued for more unsettled weather Friday night into Saturday morning. (Source: WBTV)

The second half of Saturday is looking dry and very warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Dry and turning hot for Sunday with highs back into the lower 90s. Then, we’re turning up the heat for the next week with high temperatures into the low to mid-90s!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

