First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon, evening
There is an isolated, Level 1 threat for the entire area for storms containing damaging winds and/or hail.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert forecast is in effect this afternoon into tonight for the potential of strong to severe storms.
- First Alert today for scattered thunderstorms with an isolated severe risk
- Drier and hot Thursday
- Next First Alert late Friday into Saturday
A few showers are possible into Thursday morning but it’s looking drier for the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies with high temperatures turning hot by the afternoon, hitting near 90 degrees.
Friday is looking warm and mainly dry with a high temperature near the mid to upper 80s. While most of Friday will be dry, a First Alert is in place for late Friday into early Saturday for more unsettled weather. Most of the rain activity looks to come in the early morning hours of Saturday and could contain strong storms.
The second half of Saturday is looking dry and very warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Dry and turning hot for Sunday with highs back into the lower 90s. Then, we’re turning up the heat for the next week with high temperatures into the low to mid-90s!
