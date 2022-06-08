NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Scattered storms to linger through evening hours

Drying out for the rest of the weekend
There is an isolated, Level 1 threat for the entire area for storms containing damaging winds and/or hail.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another chance of storms arrives early Saturday before a big warm-up!

  • First Alert: Scattered storms & early Saturday
  • Drying out for the rest of the weekend
  • Next week is looking hot!

Scattered storms are moving through the area and will remain possible through the rest of the evening hours. A few strong to severe storms are possible and will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Outside of the storms, it has been a very hot and humid day! Temperatures will likely remain in the 80s for much of the evening, only briefly dropping to near 70 degrees by the Thursday morning commute.

Although a lingering shower is possible Thursday morning and a stray storm could develop by the afternoon, most of our Thursday will be dry as highs rebound back to the 90-degree mark. Friday will also be a dry day before another round of rain and storms moves in overnight. A First Alert remains in place early Saturday, so be sure to stay tuned for frequent updates regarding rain coverage and potential storm threats.

Once that rain clears the area, the rest of Saturday and Sunday should be dry. Temperatures will likely top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each afternoon. With a ridge of high pressure building in by next week, even hotter temperatures are ahead of us!

Although a few clusters of storms could cool us off temporarily, we are forecasting highs in the mid 90s by next Tuesday and Wednesday!

