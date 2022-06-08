Detectives looking for leads after 67-year-old man’s death ruled a homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them learn more about the killing of a 67-year-old man in north Charlotte.

Police say Michael Vincent Simmons, a homeless man who resided in north Charlotte, was found dead behind a Citgo gas station off Sunset Road in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 1.

Officers were called to Sunset Road shortly after 7 a.m. for an unresponsive man. When police and Medic arrived, the man, identified as Simmons, was pronounced dead, law enforcement said. While Simmons’ body was discovered Wednesday, June 1, it wasn’t until a few days later that his death was ruled a homicide.

“Initially, it was ruled as a natural death, but the consultation with the medical examiner later determined he had blunt force trauma,” explained Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Smith said investigators are unsure of exactly what led to the trauma.

“Mr. Simmons was a transient of the area. He was well-liked by everyone in the area. He was the type of individual who would give you the shirt off his back,” said Smith.

Simmons’ friend, Marcus Anthony, spoke to WBTV in an interview Tuesday afternoon. He said he thinks Simmons was attacked and robbed.

“This man would give you anything you wanted if you asked for it. This is a random act of violence,” Anthony explained.

Anthony and homicide detectives are pleading for people from the community to help identify the person responsible for taking Simmons’ life.

“Everybody’s life matters and yes he didn’t deserve this so it’s very important that we get some information on this case,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

