Carolina Place Mall introduces firearm-detecting dog as new security measure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A specially trained canine now serves as Carolina Place Mall’s newest security measure.

The mall announced Wednesday that “Carlos,” a German Shepherd who has been trained to detect firearms, will now roam the property.

Carlos will patrol the mall with his handler, and will be able to quickly and safely sniff out any firearms at the site.

Trained by Shallow Creek Kennels, he was chosen for his friendly demeanor.

“We welcome Carlos and his handler to Carolina Place as part of a proactive advancement in our security program,” Senior General Manager of Carolina Place, Susan Barwick, said. “We are proud to be a hub for the community, providing for thousands of jobs and welcoming millions of guests each year, it is a privilege that we take seriously.”

“We are constantly evolving our security protocols and the new canine weapon detection program is an added safety measure to offer extra comfort to our shopping center community,” Barwick continued.

Firearms are strictly prohibited at Carolina Place, and anyone who enters mall property with one is in violation of the code of conduct.

“Our extensive training program is built on years of law enforcement experience to ensure the highest quality in service, security and care for the dogs,” owner of Shallow Creek Kennels John Brannon said. “Weapon detection and deterrence is a critical component to safety and prevention. Shallow Creek Kennels was formed with the fundamental goal to select and train highly-reliable detection canines to protect communities worldwide.”

Shallow Creek Kennels is a privately owned and operated police service dog importing and police training facility, dedicated to providing law enforcement with the highest quality police service dogs available.

