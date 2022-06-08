NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Carolina Place Mall introduces firearm-detecting dog as new security measure

“Carlos” will roam the mall, sniffing out any firearms that may be on the property.
"Carlos" is specially trained to detect firearms.
"Carlos" is specially trained to detect firearms.(Brookfield Properties)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A specially trained canine now serves as Carolina Place Mall’s newest security measure.

The mall announced Wednesday that “Carlos,” a German Shepherd who has been trained to detect firearms, will now roam the property.

Carlos will patrol the mall with his handler, and will be able to quickly and safely sniff out any firearms at the site.

Trained by Shallow Creek Kennels, he was chosen for his friendly demeanor.

“We welcome Carlos and his handler to Carolina Place as part of a proactive advancement in our security program,” Senior General Manager of Carolina Place, Susan Barwick, said. “We are proud to be a hub for the community, providing for thousands of jobs and welcoming millions of guests each year, it is a privilege that we take seriously.”

“We are constantly evolving our security protocols and the new canine weapon detection program is an added safety measure to offer extra comfort to our shopping center community,” Barwick continued.

Firearms are strictly prohibited at Carolina Place, and anyone who enters mall property with one is in violation of the code of conduct.

“Our extensive training program is built on years of law enforcement experience to ensure the highest quality in service, security and care for the dogs,” owner of Shallow Creek Kennels John Brannon said. “Weapon detection and deterrence is a critical component to safety and prevention. Shallow Creek Kennels was formed with the fundamental goal to select and train highly-reliable detection canines to protect communities worldwide.”

Shallow Creek Kennels is a privately owned and operated police service dog importing and police training facility, dedicated to providing law enforcement with the highest quality police service dogs available.

Related: City of Charlotte plans to purchase crime-ridden strip mall in west Charlotte for revitalization project

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Demitrius Antwane Baxter (right) Adrienne Knuckles
Police: Five children test positive for drugs in Rock Hill, S.C.; two adults taken into custody
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Police have confirmed that one person was killed at the Granges facility on Jake Alexander Blvd.
Worker killed in industrial accident in Salisbury
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
The incident happened on Sunday in the 100 block of Clancy St.
Police say one person died in accidental shooting in Salisbury

Latest News

Authorities investigating homicide that happened near fishing pier at York County, S.C. park
Authorities investigating homicide that happened near fishing pier at York County, S.C. park
High school student, 15-year-old arrested for the murder of teen in west Charlotte
High school student, 15-year-old arrested for the murder of teen in west Charlotte
South Carolina fuel tax increase coming in July
South Carolina fuel tax increase coming in July
Crime Stoppers: Homeless man's death being investigated as homicide
Crime Stoppers: Homeless man's death being investigated as homicide
NCSHP is currently short almost 200 troopers.
Highway Patrol using incentives to attract new troopers to the job