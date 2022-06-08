Cam Newton on podcast: ‘There’s not 32 guys better than me’

(AP) - Cam Newton still considers himself one of the top 32 quarterbacks in the NFL. But Newton, who remains an unrestricted free agent, said people’s perception of him has changed largely because he put himself in bad situations the past two years with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.

Newton signed on a Thursday with the Panthers and played three days later with limited knowledge of the playbook.

The following week he was thrust into the starting lineup and lost five straight games before being benched for Sam Darnold.

“I signed on Thursday. I played on Sunday,″ Newton said of his experience last year with the Panthers during an appearance on ‘The Pivot Podcast.’

“At what point did you think you was going to be successful? The next week, I started. That’s still under 10 days of you being on the team. And you’re still trying to learn the offense.

“So before I sit up here and allow the narrative to be made that Cam ain’t got it no more, Cam is taking full responsibility and saying Cam put himself in a (messed) up situation, which then had a ricochet effect to” how people think of me.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said earlier this offseason that he’s not ruled out re-signing the 33-year-old Newton, but there is no indication at this point that a deal is in the works. Newton would likely have to accept a backup role behind Darnold, and it’s unclear if the 2015 league MVP would be willing to do that at this point in his career.

“There’s not 32 guys better than me,” Newton told the podcast. “If you think I couldn’t be on somebody’s team right now, you’re a (darn) fool.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.