Authorities investigating homicide that happened near fishing pier at York County, S.C. park

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are asking for any information about a homicide that happened in Lake Wylie.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the homicide occurred near the fishing pier and gazebo at Quigley Park in Lake Wylie in the late-evening hours of June 5.

The entrance to the park that leads to the incident location is located at the end of Astor Court, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call (803) 628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County.

