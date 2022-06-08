Annual rehabilitation work on City of Concord sewer lines to begin Monday, June 13

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, June 13, City of Concord Water Resources Department contract crews will begin the annual Sewer Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) Lining project. Work will be performed throughout the city and is scheduled to last through November 10, 2022.

The annual CIPP Lining project helps to improve the longevity of the city’s infrastructure. This year’s project encompasses approximately 21,000 linear feet of sewer line, 89 manholes and 53 laterals. During the project, city contract crews will clean all of the sewer lines, and then use a steam process to line the manholes. Crews will also be installing a top hat on many sewer laterals. Residents may see steam coming from the manholes while this work is being performed; residents should not be alarmed as this is a normal part of the process.

Individual residents will be notified at least 24 hours in advance, by door hanger or in person, when work will be occurring on their street. There should be no disruption to sewer services over the course of the project.

The map includes the full list of routes, highlighted in red, where contract crews will perform work on the city sewer lines.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.