Worrell’s 4 hits, 4 RBIs help ECU win Greenville Regional

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bryson Worrell had a three-run homer and a bunt single in an eight-run seventh inning and No. 8 national seed East Carolina beat Coastal Carolina 13-4 to win the Greenville Regional.

East Carolina, which advances to play Texas, had its 20-game win streak snapped on Sunday with a 9-1 loss to Coastal Carolina, setting up a rematch with the winner advancing to the super regional round.

Worrell opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI triple and he made a diving catch in the third. He finished 4 for 4 with four RBIs.

East Carolina had a hit in each of the first eight innings.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a two-run single in the third for a 4-0 lead.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

