U.S. Marshals offering $5,000 reward for ‘armed and dangerous’ Gastonia murder suspect

Terry Lomick is a known Bloods gang member and should be considered armed and dangerous.
USMarshalsHQ now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of 41-year-old Terry Lomick.(Gastonia Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a Gastonia murder suspect, the Gastonia Police Department announced Tuesday.

Terry Lomick, 41, is wanted for the murder of Garreth Tomar Rondaz Bickham that occurred May 27 at 11:52 p.m. in the area of Rankin Avenue and N. King Street.

Lomick was identified as the suspect who shot Bickham and police obtained an arrest warrant and have been searching since.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Lomick is a known Bloods gang member and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is approximately 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds.

Tips may be called into the U.S. Marshals Service 24-hour line at 313-202-6458 and 24/7 through the USMS Tips App.

