Unloaded gun found in backpack at Harding High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says an unloaded gun was found in a bookbag on campus Tuesday.

This is the 30th firearm found on a CMS campus this school year.

Related: Gun found at CMS school, students not allowed to bring backpacks for final 2 days of year

Harding HS principal Starnes says the bookbag was discovered before it was taken through a scanner and law enforcement immediately responded and is investigating. The owner of the bookbag has been identified.

The school says this was an isolated incident and end-of-year testing, and learning and teaching are continuing.

“Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school,” the principal said in a statement. “It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct to bring any weapon on campus.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.