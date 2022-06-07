NC DHHS Flu
The Town of Harrisburg Rockin’ The Burg June 11th concert features Beatles tribute band

Beatlesque “Beatles Tribute” - is performing LIVE on The Harrisburg Park Amphitheater Stage.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg is hosting their second Rockin’ The Burg Concert of the season on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Park.

Beatlesque “Beatles Tribute” - is performing LIVE on The Harrisburg Park Amphitheater Stage. The show will be hosted by Mayor Jennifer Teague.

Beatlesque is a four-piece Beatles tribute band based in Raleigh.  The band strives to replicate the sound and look of The Beatles to the closest detail while performing music from the entire Beatles catalog.  In costume and in character, the fab four members of Beatlesque enjoy the challenge and the thrill of recreating the music that we all know and love.

Local artist, Daniel Arthur Gurley, will open at 6:30 p.m. for Beatlesque, who will perform from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Each Rockin’ The Burg Concert, at Harrisburg Park, features food trucks, a beer garden and a kid’s zone. We encourage attendees to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 704-455-7275.

