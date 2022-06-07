NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

South Carolina drivers to pay more at the pump in July as fee rises

FILE
FILE(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soon drivers in South Carolina will be paying even more at the pump.

Starting in July, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says users will start paying $0.02 more per gallon from the Motor Fuel User Fee. The fee will rise from $0.26 to $0.28 per gallon.

This comes even as drivers have been paying record breaking prices at the pump, with some experts warning the national average will hit $5 a gallon.

The fee raise, which begins July 1, 2022 is a permanent increase.

This will be the sixth year the fee will rise. The money collected goes towards roads, bridges and infrastructure in the state. This is the final increase approved by lawmakers in the South Carolina Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act. It passed the General Assembly in 2017.

The fee increase which begins July 1, 2022 is a permanent addition. SCDOR says since the act passed $898.4 million has been generated for the Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund. The fund helps to support over $2 billion in road and bridge work per the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

South Carolina tax payers can offset the fee cost by claiming a tax credit. The credit is equal to the lesser of vehicle maintenance fees or what was paid in the increased fees. Those interested in claiming the credit will need to save receipts from their gas purchases or vehicle maintenance.

More information about the tax credit can be found at the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
Single mom of three claims rental scam in Gastonia cost her thousands
During Monday’s meeting, the Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to approve the millions...
Driver dies after stolen vehicle goes airborne off bridge, lands on northeast Charlotte road, authorities say
Mecklenburg County is highlighted in yellow, indicating medium transmission of community spread.
Mecklenburg County moves to ‘moderate’ COVID-19 community spread
Jayla Barrett was killed at a Mint Hill gas station in April
Teen arrested for murder of woman at Mint Hill gas station
Justin Gray Morgan, 35, was charged.
Man charged for shoplifting baseball bat, swinging it at children in Walmart

Latest News

'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ accused of laundering over $500K
Gun found after fight at Harding University High School
Unloaded gun found in backpack at Harding High School
Featuring Ramona Holloway
The Family Dance Party
Police said one person has died following a June 2 shooting at a Hickory apartment complex.
18-year-old dies after shooting at Hickory apartment complex that injured two others
What an underground Charlotte Transportation Center could look like
Renderings: What an underground Charlotte Transportation Center could look like